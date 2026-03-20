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Ore. Atty Sanctioned $10K For Brief With Fabricated Citations

By Hailey Konnath ( March 20, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- An Oregon appellate court has ordered an attorney to pay $10,000 for filing an opening brief containing fabricated case citations, quotations that "do not exist anywhere in Oregon case law" and other inaccuracies, according to an opinion....

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