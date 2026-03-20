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Analysis

4 Open Questions On Tariff Refund System Development

By Dylan Moroses ( March 20, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is developing a system to refund tariffs struck down last month by the U.S. Supreme Court, but it remains unclear whether it will cover the entire range of duties President Donald Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act....

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