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FTC Stays Focused On Healthcare, Launches Task Force

By Matthew Perlman ( March 23, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced it is launching a new task force with staff from across the agency to coordinate healthcare policy approaches and initiate investigations meant to help protect patients, healthcare workers and American taxpayers....

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