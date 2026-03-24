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Simpson Thacher Hires Arb. Atty With Latin America Focus

By Jack Rodgers ( March 24, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has hired the former leader of Linklaters LLP's Latin American arbitration team, who spent almost 12 years with the firm and who has also practiced at the ICC International Court of Arbitration....

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