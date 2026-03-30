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Phelps Dunbar Hires Ex-Holland Knight Atty For Tenn. Office

By Isaac Monterose ( March 30, 2026, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Phelps Dunbar LLP has hired a former Holland & Knight LLP partner as a real estate partner in its Nashville, Tennessee, office with the aim of "strengthening the firm's ability to close complex deals and drive real estate development in Tennessee's fastest‑growing market," the firm recently announced....

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