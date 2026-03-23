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Ex-Md. Attorney General Joins Greenberg Traurig In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( March 23, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Former Maryland Attorney General Douglas Gansler and his longtime colleague from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP have moved their practices to Greenberg Traurig LLP, where Gansler will co-chair its nationwide state attorneys general practice, the firm announced Monday....

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