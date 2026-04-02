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Expert Analysis

FDA's Crackdown On Drug Ads Conflicts With Precedent

By Torrey Cope, Sean Griffin and Kelly Cho ( April 2, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials began a crackdown on direct-to-consumer, or DTC, advertising of prescription drugs in September 2025, including by issuing a number of warning and untitled letters to the manufacturers of approved medicines. The FDA has articulated positions in many of these letters that raise significant constitutional, legal and regulatory concerns....

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