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Oil Execs Face Fraud Claims Over Investment Tactics

By Elaine Briseño ( March 23, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Two oil and gas executives enticed investors to finance their venture by promising priority access to thousands of mineral acres, only to steer the deals through affiliated companies to profit themselves instead, a pair of investors have alleged....

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