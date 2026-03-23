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Polymarket Bars Insider Trading In Latest Rule Book Update

By Aislinn Keely ( March 23, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Polymarket announced Monday that it's updating its rule book to address insider trading in event contracts, explicitly barring trades on stolen confidential information, illegal tips or by those who can "influence the outcome" of a prediction market....

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