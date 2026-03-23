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FTC's Meador Says Breakups Not So 'Extreme'

By Bryan Koenig ( March 23, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission member Mark R. Meador continued Monday to vouch for corporate breakups as a remedy in antitrust conduct cases, maintaining in Washington, D.C., remarks that structural fixes are often the "cleanest" option, one that can be presented to increasingly skeptical judges as the only statutory pathway....

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