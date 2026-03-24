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NC Justices To Decide If AG Can Pursue DuPont Pollution Suit

By Hayley Fowler ( March 24, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court's conservative majority has agreed to take up an appeal by two DuPont spinoffs challenging the state attorney general's authority to sue them over forever chemical contamination, granting certiorari over the objection of their liberal colleagues....

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