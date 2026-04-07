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Senior Housing Demands A Distinct Dealmaking Playbook

By Krista DeGroot and Alex Jacobs ( April 7, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Senior housing transactions sit at the intersection of real estate, healthcare regulation and resident care, making them fundamentally different from other commercial real estate transactions. Institutional investors are increasingly investing in this asset class based on changes in demographic demands and limited new supply....

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