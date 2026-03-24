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CFTC Creates Crypto, AI, Prediction Market Policy Task Force

By Aislinn Keely ( March 24, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig announced the launch of an "Innovation Task Force" Tuesday, which will serve as a dedicated space for crypto, artificial intelligence and prediction market participants to interface directly with agency staff....

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