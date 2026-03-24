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SEC Casts Doubt On Egan-Jones' Reentry Into Bond Ratings

By Jessica Corso ( March 24, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Egan-Jones Ratings Co. has found itself back under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's microscope 13 years after the agency pulled its permission to rate government bonds, with the SEC recently expressing concern that the company isn't ready to reenter the space....

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