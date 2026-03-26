Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nixon Peabody Hires Former Interim US Atty For EDNY

By Andrea Keckley ( March 26, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired a prominent federal prosecutor who spent about two decades with the Department of Justice, including as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections