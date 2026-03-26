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NC Justices Asked To Review 'Sealed Container' Defense

By Mike Curley ( March 26, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A man suing a retailer and distributor over injuries he sustained when a counterfeit lithium-ion battery exploded is asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to take up the case, saying the appeals court wrongly held that the sealed container defense blocked his claims....

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