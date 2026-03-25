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Conn. Regulators Approve $2.4B Eversource Water Co. Sale

By Aaron Keller ( March 25, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Wednesday approved the transfer of Eversource subsidiary Aquarion Co. to a new public water authority created by the state Legislature, subject to several conditions, while admitting the $2.35 billion price tag placed the deal "on the knife's edge of a public interest finding."...

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