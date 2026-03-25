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Warren Grills Fed's Ex-BigLaw Supervision Chief On Conflicts

By Lauren Berg ( March 25, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Wednesday asked former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP veteran Randall Guynn, a recent addition to the Federal Reserve, to explain how he is dealing with potential conflicts of interest stemming from his previous role chairing the BigLaw firm's financial institutions group....

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