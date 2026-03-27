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NAACP's New GC On Ramping Up Its Work In Courts

By Alison Knezevich ( March 27, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- As she starts her new role as general counsel of the NAACP, Kristen Clarke told Law360 Pulse that the organization plans to turn more frequently to the courts to confront what she called the Trump administration's "aggressive attempts to roll back civil rights."...

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