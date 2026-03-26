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Recovery Of State Aid Can't Target Related Cos., ECJ Advised

By Josh White ( March 26, 2026, 10:12 PM GMT) -- The European Commission overstepped when it ordered Belgium to recover unlawful state aid not just from companies that received tax exemptions but from every member of their corporate groups, an adviser to the European Union's top court said Thursday....

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