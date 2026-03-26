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Baltimore Says 1998 Tobacco Deal Doesn't Block Litter Suit

By Mike Curley ( March 26, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The city of Baltimore is urging a state court to not throw out its suit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA Inc. and Liggett Group LLC over the environmental damage caused by nonbiodegradable cigarette filters, saying that a 1998 settlement doesn't preempt its claims....

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