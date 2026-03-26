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Fla. AG Threatens Suit Over NFL Diversity Hiring Rule

By Grace Elletson ( March 26, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Florida's attorney general has called out the NFL's "Rooney Rule," which requires teams to interview diverse candidates for open coaching and leadership roles, claiming it amounts to "blatant race and sex discrimination" that conflicts with state law....

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