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L'Oreal Wants Color Wow Co.'s Purchase Price Kept Secret

By Brian Steele ( March 26, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An executive for L'Oréal USA Inc. has asked a Connecticut state court judge not to force the public disclosure of the price the company paid to acquire Federici Brands LLC, the company behind Color Wow hair care products, as part of a former Federici president's lawsuit alleging she is owed $40 million from the transaction....

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