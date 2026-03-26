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Pa. Justices Clarify Workers' Comp Notice For Self-Employed

By Hope Patti ( March 26, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A provision of the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act governing notice of work-related injuries does not require sole proprietors of a business to notify their insurers of their injuries within 120 days in order to be eligible for benefits, the state's highest court ruled Thursday....

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