Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investment Fraudster Gets 6½ Years For Swindling Clients

By Lauraann Wood ( March 26, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A purported investment adviser appearing in his third adulthood fraud case received more than six years in prison on Thursday as an Illinois federal judge expressed hope that he'll "do the hard work" it will take to address the personal issues leading him to engage in such conduct....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®