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EU Court Told To Uphold €7.7M Cartel Fine For Packaging Biz

By Eddie Beaver ( March 27, 2026, 1:51 PM GMT) -- An EU court correctly interpreted rules on how competition cases are shared between national regulators and the European Commission when it upheld a cartel fine of €7.67 million ($8.83 million) against Crown Holdings Inc., an advocate general has said....

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