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Italy's Tax Regime Doesn't Flout EU Law, Court Adviser Says

By Natalie Olivo ( March 26, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Italy isn't breaking with European Union law by limiting tax deductions on certain intercompany interest payments, an adviser to the EU's top court said Thursday, holding the provision is nondiscriminatory because it looks at the location of assets, not entities....

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