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Chicago Mayor Stops Bid To Halt Tip Credit Phaseout

By Irene Spezzamonte ( March 26, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoed a City Council measure that sought to freeze the scheduled increases tipped workers are set to receive to be phased out of the subminimum wage, saying it was his "duty to veto" an ordinance that would have financially harmed tipped workers....

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