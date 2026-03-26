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Goodwin Plans To Move Downtown LA Office To Arts District

By James Mills ( March 26, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP announced Thursday it will move in early 2027 from its longtime home in downtown Los Angeles to an office in the nearby Arts District, saying the move is designed to bring the firm closer to its clients....

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