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Expert Analysis

Regulators' Basel Pitch May Bring Banks Capital Relief

By Chen Xu ( April 6, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Following significant backlash over the original set of proposals to implement the so-called Basel III endgame bank capital rules in 2023, the Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in March formally rescinded the 2023 proposals and issued for comment:[1]...

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