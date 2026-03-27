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Phillies Player Cries Foul On Parents Over MLB Pay Control

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( March 27, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has sued his parents, alleging they mismanaged his finances by siphoning millions from his Major League Baseball earnings accounts to cover their own expenses....

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