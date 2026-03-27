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Texas Calls Vape Sellers' Suit Over China Law 'Speculative'

By Mike Curley ( March 27, 2026, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts is urging a federal court to throw out a suit from a group of vape sellers challenging a new law banning the sale of e-cigarette products that use liquids from China and other "adversaries," saying they don't have standing to sue....

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