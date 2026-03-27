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3 Firms Advise On $1.1B Acquisition Between Canadian REITs

By Nate Beck ( March 27, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Halifax, Canada-based Clarke Inc. said Friday it has agreed to acquire financially struggling Ravelin Properties, another Canadian real estate investment trust, in a deal valuing the combined company at $1.7 billion and advised by Bennett Jones LLP, Voorheis & Co. LLP and Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP....

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