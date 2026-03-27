Employment Authority: 1st Circ. Views On Post-Muldrow PIPs

By Patrick Hoff ( March 27, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a recent First Circuit decision shines a light on how a performance improvement plan can run afoul of the law in light of a worker-friendly U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the high court's review of an exemption to federal arbitration requirements for interstate transportation workers and Washington's new statute allowing state agencies to fill in if the National Labor Relations Board is hampered in enforcing federal labor law....