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Venture Global Reaches Deal With Edison On LNG Dispute

By Joyce Hanson ( March 27, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Liquefied natural gas producer Venture Global and Edison SpA have reached an arbitration settlement in their dispute over whether the American LNG exporter failed to properly provide the Italian electric utility with contractual shipments from its Louisiana project site, saying they have signed a commercial agreement....

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