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Court Keeps Alive EPI's Suit Over Ga. Commissioner Emails

By Kelcey Caulder ( March 27, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state appellate court on Friday kept alive the Energy and Policy Institute's lawsuit alleging the Georgia Public Service Commission and one of its commissioners violated the state's public records law, affirming a lower court ruling....

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