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Kan. Board Complied With Remand In Property Tax Case

By Jaqueline McCool ( March 27, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Kansas Board of Tax Appeals properly complied with an appellate court's instructions for remand in a property tax case, the court ruled Friday, finding that the board was able to explain the weighted value it gave to leases when appraising the property....

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