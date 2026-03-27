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FCC Told It Can't Make Foreign Call Centers Speak English

By Nadia Dreid ( March 27, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The National Creditors Bar Association is not pleased with the Federal Communications Commission's plans to pass new rules that would require companies to make sure their foreign call center operators speak "American Standard English," saying the agency has no power over foreign employees....

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