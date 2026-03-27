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Kansas City Fed Pressed For Kraken Account Approval Terms

By Aislinn Keely ( March 27, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee asked the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to share more information about its decision to grant crypto firm Kraken Financial access to Fed payment rails, including what limits it imposed on the new type of tailored master account....

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