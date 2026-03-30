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Trade Group Backs Insurers In Tanger's COVID Coverage Row

By Abigail Harrison ( March 30, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The trade organization American Property Casualty Insurance Association is urging North Carolina's justices to reverse an order adverse to a pair of insurers in a $50 million COVID-19 coverage fight, arguing in an amicus brief that the order permits the "absurd" result of one of the state's statutes and its case law applying nationwide....

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