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SEC Workers Cite Concern Job Cuts Left Knowledge Gaps

By Jessica Corso ( March 30, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's headcount hit a decade low in fiscal year 2025, and some who remain are concerned that key institutional knowledge may have been lost, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office....

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