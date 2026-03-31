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FinCEN Cautions On Benefits Fraud, Floats Tipster Award Plan

By Jon Hill ( March 30, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's illicit finance watchdog called Monday for banks to step up monitoring for Medicare and Medicaid fraud, issuing new guidance on flagging suspicious activity, which came as officials also moved to incentivize financial crime reporting with new draft rules to offer tipster rewards....

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