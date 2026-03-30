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Colo. Suit Says Data Brokers Listed Numbers Without Consent

By MJ Koo ( March 30, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A pair of Florida-based data-broker companies were hit with a proposed class action in Colorado state court, alleging they violated a state telemarketing privacy law by listing thousands of Colorado residents' cellphone numbers in their commercial people-search directories without consent....

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