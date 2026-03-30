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Trade Court Remands China Solar Duty Calculation Again

By Dylan Moroses ( March 30, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must again attempt to justify why it used Romanian figures to value inputs in a Chinese solar cell antidumping duty administrative review when most of its other calculations relied on Malaysian data, according to an opinion published Monday by the U.S. Court of International Trade....

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