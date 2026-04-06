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Expert Analysis

FTC Focus: Growing Emphasis On Competition In AI

By David Munkittrick and Kelly Landers Hawthorne ( April 6, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that considers the significance of recent Federal Trade Commission announcements about antitrust issues. This installment examines the FTC's emerging approach to evaluating competition in artificial intelligence markets based on statements it has made in inquiries and enforcement....

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