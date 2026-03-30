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Foreseeability 'Tricky' For Yale Doc's 1981 Act, Court Told

By Aaron Keller ( March 30, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Yale New Haven Health Services Corp. on Monday asked a Connecticut state judge to strike seven of 10 counts from a lawsuit accusing a doctor of using his own sperm to impregnate a fertility patient, saying it was not foreseeable in 1981 that technology might some day reveal the doctor's actions....

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