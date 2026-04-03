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Expert Analysis

Preparing For New Calif. Pay Data Reporting Requirements

By Dove Burns and Alexandria Hobson ( April 3, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A new California law reshapes how 2026 pay data must be categorized and reported, creating immediate compliance implications and the need for employers to reassess their employee classification models now, in advance of the May 2027 reporting deadline....

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