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Lack Of Harm Dooms Ex-Estate Firm Partner's Bid For Notices

By Abigail Harrison ( March 31, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The founding partner of a trusts and estates law firm lost his bid to have the North Carolina Business Court order the firm to notify thousands of clients of his departure and hand over their contact information, with the judge ruling the lawyer failed to show he suffered irreparable harm....

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