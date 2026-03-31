Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Squires Ends TikTok IP Challenges For Not Listing Foreign Ties

By Adam Lidgett ( March 31, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has terminated Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges to seven Cellspin Soft patents that TikTok has argued were invalid, saying TikTok didn't list all the interested parties in the case, particularly those outside the U.S....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents