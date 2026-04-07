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Expert Analysis

Pivotal 6th Circ. Ruling Threatens Decades Of NLRB Decisions

By Matthew Fontana, Aaron Vance and Brandon Burkhardt ( April 7, 2026, 11:03 AM EDT) -- On March 6, in a divided decision in Brown-Forman Corp. v. National Labor Relations Board, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit became the first federal court to rule that the NLRB's decision in Cemex Construction Materials Pacific LLC was unlawful.[1]...

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